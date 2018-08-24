Man shot in Miami faces life-threatening injuries

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man is fighting for his life after being shot twice in the leg.

Police said the shooting happened early Friday morning near Southwest Seventh Street and 14th Avenue. The victim was found in a vacant apartment building.

Fire rescue transported him to Ryder Trauma Center, where he faces life-threatening injuries.

The shooter remains at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

