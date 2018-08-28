Man shot during attempted armed robbery in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was injured in an attempted armed robbery at a Northeast Miami-Dade residential neighborhood.

According to officials, two men tried to rob 62-year-old Dorrel Anderson outside of his home around 2 a.m., Tuesday, along Northeast 211th Terrace and 13th Place.

Police said Anderson had just returned home from working a shift at Miami International Airport when he decided to go back out for food.

When Anderson pulled out of his driveway, officials said, the men knocked on his driver’s side window and demanded his wallet.

Realizing he was being robbed, Anderson put the car in drive in an attempt to get away.

Officials said the two subjects then shot at Anderson, striking him in the arms and legs and causing him to crash into a tree and power pole.

According to investigators, one of the subjects went to Anderson’s vehicle and fired more bullets at him, striking the 63-year-old in the chest.

Officials focused their investigation around Anderson’s black Mercedes, which was left with its headlights still on. The car has since been towed away as evidence.

The 63-year-old was transported to Aventura Hospital in stable condition and did not have to undergo surgery.

Hours later, residents learned that gunmen sent their neighbor to the hospital.

“Quiet guy. He doesn’t trouble anybody,” said resident George Barclay.

Police are now searching for the shooters.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.