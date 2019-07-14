Man shot dead by officers after allegedly firing into moving van in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers shot and killed an armed man who had fired at a moving van in a Hollywood neighborhood, authorities said, ending an intense search that put residents on edge.

According to Hollywood Police, the fatal shooting took place in the area of North 70th Terrace and Harding Street, Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said officers had responded to a 911 call of shots fired along the 7000 block of Liberty Square, at around 2 p.m.

The caller said a man had fired at their white van while driving through the neighborhood. The caller then gave police a description of the subject.

Surveillance video captured a man firing into the moving vehicle near North 67th Avenue and Park Street. The man is then seen taking off on foot.

Officials said the subject fired two bullets into the van. The driver of the van was not hurt.

Shortly after, the officers arrived at the scene and started their search.

“You heard them peeling around the corner, and they didn’t even stop for stop signs,” said witness Nicholas Douglas. “It was a real urgent situation.”

The law enforcers eventually spotted a man matching the description provided by the caller.

“Officers searched the area vigorously the area and found someone nearly four blocks from the original call,” said Hollywood Police Officer Christian Lata.

Something happened when the officers and the subject crossed paths, and that’s when, detectives said, they were forced to fire, fatally striking him.

“The suspect was pronounced on scene, and he was armed with a gun,” said Lata.

7News cameras captured an active police presence at both scenes. as investigators worked well into the night.

Meanwhile, residents who live near where the initial shots were fired said they’re relieved no stray bullets went into a home.

“It’s a lot incidents where a stray bullet hit into people’s houses, and it goes into someone’s head, chest,” said area resident Nia Brown. “It could’ve gone anywhere.”

Police have not disclosed the identities of the victim or the shooter, as they continue to investigate.

