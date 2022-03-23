SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting at a townhouse complex in Southwest Miami-Dade that, they said, has left one person dead.

“My son came out running, and my daughter heard everybody screaming,” said Stacy Shantzek, the victim’s wife.

Shantzek spoke with 7News after her husband, 43-year-old Luis Hernandez, was shot and killed outside their apartment just before 5 p.m., Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s hard to say the motive at this point, but everything is leaning towards this being a possible armed robbery,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Police said Hernandez was coming home after running some errands, when someone came up to him and shot him.

When paramedics showed up, they found him with a gunshot wound. Hernandez was pronounced dead on scene.

“I feel very bad for his wife and his kid. That has to be heartbreaking for them,” said Luciana, the victim’s neighbor.

Neighbors are now on edge after the shooting.

“It’s really scary to hear about things happening like this, so I’m honestly kind of scared about my safety now,” said Luciana.

“I never seen something like this happening here in the neighborhood,” said Eduardo, another neighbor.

As the family grieves, Shantzek is hopeful that whoever did this is caught soon.

“If you know, and you’re in on this, I’m telling you right now to come up front,” said Shantzek.

Police don’t have a good description of the suspect but said they took off erratically after the shooting.

If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.