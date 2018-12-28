Man shot by gunman at SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the hunt for a shooter after a man was shot at his home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said the victim was struck by several bullets after he confronted two people at his residence along Southwest 190th Street and 113th Avenue.

Rescue crews transported the man to Jackson South Trauma. His condition remains unclear.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.