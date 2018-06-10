Man shot at by driver who killed self after Davie police chase shares ordeal

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man who was shot at by another driver who then led police on a chase that ended when he turned the gun on himself said he feels grateful to have made it out alive.

Andre Foote relived his frightening moment when, he said, a shooter opened fire into his car along State Road 84, near University Drive, Thursday evening.

“The light turned green. As I moved my vehicle, all I heard was gunshots,” he said.

According to Davie Police, up to 15 shots were blasted into Foote’s driver’s side window, at around 6 p.m.

“At the time, I didn’t know where the gunshots were coming from,” said Foote. “All I knew, something — just move my body, have my body just duck.”

Foote said he was driving to get food and, within seconds, his white Pontiac was left riddled with bullets.

“My feet pressed the gas to try and move. My body pushed the car into neutral,” he said. “I got out, nobody was around, and I immediately dialed 911.”

Investigators said the shooter, whom they identified as 26-year-old Lance Warren, got away. Within minutes, tips began pouring in to police to be on the lookout for a white pickup truck.

A short time later, detectives said, officers spotted the suspect. When they tried to stop him, he took off, leading them on a high-speed chase.

Police said Warren was driving so erratically, they were forced to give up for the safety of other drivers.

An hour later, he was spotted again, this time driving north on Interstate 75. At some some point, police said, he stopped.

“As the police officers walked up to the vehicle when it was stopped in the middle of I-75, he retrieved a gun from either the floor or the passenger seat and killed himself,” said Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone. “At that point, the vehicle rolled off the roadway and came to a final rest over in the grass and swamp area off of I-75.”

Foote said he has no idea why Warren shot into his car.

“At that moment, like, what’s going on? Did my car disturb somebody? I didn’t know what to think,” he said.

As he continues to count his blessings, Foote said he remains fearful every time he leaves his home.

“Every day, it’s like, you have to be thinking, if I’m going to work or I’m going to the corner store, I have to be mindful of not just people driving, but what they’re going through today,” he said. “Can I be walking down the street and someone is gonna say, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go get that person today?'”

Foote indicated he and Warren did not know each other.

