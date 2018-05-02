Man shot and killed outside NW Miami-Dade food market

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Officers responded to the Bawa Food Market along Northwest 17th Avenue and 93rd Street, just before 2:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Upon their arrival, officers found a body on the parking lot. The body is now covered by a yellow tarp as police try to figure out a motive.

At this point it is unknown if police have anyone in custody.

