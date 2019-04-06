Man shot and killed in Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man in a Miami neighborhood, leaving his family devastated.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northwest 15th Avenue and 68th Street, Saturday morning.

Family members identified the victim as 64-year-old Edward Nellicliff. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Loved ones said he was mentally ill but not violent. His sister, Linda Nellicliff, is grappling with the sudden loss.

“He was a good person. He always was like that. He was raised up a nice kind of person,” she said as tears streamed down her face. “He didn’t go around cursing people out or treating people bad. Everybody liked him. He wasn’t violent; I don’t understand why someone could shoot him like that. Why? What’s the reason?”

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

