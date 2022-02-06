CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coral Gables grocery store closed down Saturday, after a man was shot and killed.

According to police, two men got into an argument while waiting in the checkout line. That’s when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man, killing him.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at a Publix located around Ponce De Leon Boulevard and Flagler Street.

“Very, very crazy, because I’m at that Publix at least four times a week,” said a resident. “It’s very alarming, like, you never know, so a small altercation, which is very common in Miami, it can lead to you not returning home.”

The Publix opened back up Sunday morning.

The cause of the fight, as well as the man who was arrested, remains unclear.

The incident is under investigation.

