Man shot after verbal dispute escalates at Fort Lauderdale McDonald’s

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An argument between two men inside a McDonald’s in Fort Lauderdale spiraled into gun violence, sending one of them to the hospital.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the fast food restaurant along West Broward Boulevard and Southwest First Avenue, just before 10 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said there was a verbal altercation that took a dramatic turn when the gunman of them took out a firearm and shot the victim.

Rescue crews transported the victim to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Police are now on the hunt for the gunman.

The restaurant remains closed as officers investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

