Man shares survival story after shark bite near Key Biscayne

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man shared his story of survival after coming face to face with a shark off Key Biscayne.

Fifty-year-old Alvaro Ordonez spoke about the shark attack while recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Tuesday.

Ordonez said he was out spearfishing with friends, about three miles off the coast of Key Biscayne, when the shark attack occurred, Saturday.

The 50-year-old said they had just shot some fish when a massive shark came at him.

He said he then grabbed the shark by the snout and tried to wrestle it away, but the shark ended up biting his hand.

Ordonez’s friend stepped in to get him out of the pool of blood, and the captain then pulled him out of the water and back into the boat.

As an avid diver and spearfishing enthusiast, Ordonez said he’s had several interactions with sharks but nothing quite like this.

Video shot by Ordonez showed the 50-year-old just moments after the attack.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where trauma surgeons said Ordonez’s artery, vein and nerves were injured during the attack.

“I feel I’m OK. I’m moving my hand. I feel everything. I feel my fingers. I’m going to do a speedy recovery,” Ordonez said. “I’m going to be back in my practice, taking care of my patients soon. Sorry to my patients that are watching this. Please wait for me a few weeks.”

Surgeons said Ordonez, who is a dentist, is expected to make a full recovery.

