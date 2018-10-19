Man shames neighbor with large mug shot signs for poor work on his home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two neighbors have been in a feud after one hired the other to fix up his house. He was unsatisfied with the work and wanted everyone to know about it.

The neighborly feud between residents Daniel Dewenter and Christian Buisson has taken over a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

If you drive down the 2400 block of Bayview Drive, you’ll come across signs of a mug shot that points to Dewenter’s neighbor Christian Buisson.

“I put the signs up approximately the 21st of September,” Dewenter said.

Dewenter hired his neighbor for contracting work at his home more than two years ago.

“One of the major parts that he did was the stairwell,” Dewenter said.

Dewenter claimed Buisson did a poor job. He said the stairs weren’t level, there was no railing, and they were sloped down.

He said it was so bad that his wife fell. That incident was caught on their home surveillance camera.

“My wife is taking a terrifying journey down these stairs, getting bruised and injured the whole way down,” Dewenter said.

Buisson was not home on Friday when 7News tried to get his reaction to the signs, but court documents share at least part of his side of the story.

It explains, in February 2016, Buisson repaired the stairs, applied for proper permitting, and he said he eventually finished the job.

However, the feud continues.

Dewenter said at least for now, the signs will stay up.

Just days ago, Buisson filed a temporary injunction against his neighbor for alleged stalking.

They’re still battling this feud in court.

