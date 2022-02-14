LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man had his arm amputated and his leg partially amputated following an explosive emergency at a junkyard in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 31st Avenue near 17th Court, at around 10:30 a.m., Monday.

According to authorities, an explosion occurred at the junkyard, severely injuring a man.

It remains unclear if the victim was a worker at the junkyard or a visitor.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a green and silver tank could be seen on the ground.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he is undergoing surgery.

“On our arrival, one of the Lauderhill shift supervisors arrived and was able to apply two tourniquets to the individual that was injured,” said Lauderhill Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Levy. “He had severe injuries, complete amputation of his arm and partial amputation of his leg. The quick life-saving measures of that EMS supervisor was able to probably stop the bleeding.”

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.