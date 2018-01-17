Man sentenced to death in 1993 murder case faces new charge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man found guilty of murdering a pregnant woman 25 years ago has been pulled off death row to face a new charge.

Ronnie Williams was found guilty and sentenced to death in 2004 after stabbing a pregnant woman to death. On Tuesday morning, Williams appeared in court to face a new charge in the death of the woman’s son, 23-year-old Julius Dyke.

Dyke was born with severe brain damage after being born two days following the stabbing. He died in 2016.

According to police, Williams attacked 18-year-old Lisa Dyke in January of 1993 while babysitting for a friend in Wilton Manors.

The woman was stabbed repeatedly in her chest and back with a knife and was bitten on her back, buttocks and breasts.

Williams will be back in front of a judge in March.

