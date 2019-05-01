Man sentenced to 16 years after DUI crash that killed elderly couple

MIAMI (WSVN) - A drunk driver who fled the country after pleading guilty to killing an elderly couple has finally been sentenced 16 years later.

Forty-six-year-old Henry de la Hoz appeared in court Wednesday for his sentencing hearing and came face-to-face with the victims’ family.

“A smile of satisfaction that finally there’s been some closure. Nothing will ever bring my parents pack, but we can finally go to sleep at night knowing that this man was put away,” said Maria Lisabet Aguirre, the victim’s daughter.

He was arrested on April 18, 16 years after he killed an elderly couple and injured three others that were heading to an Easter Sunday Mass in 2003.

After years of legal battles he pleaded guilty to several DUI charges on Sept. 8, 2008. On the day of his sentencing, de la Hoz fled the U.S. and lived life as a fugitive for 11 years.

Authorities in Costa Rica located him and turned him in to U.S. Marshalls this past March.

He was convicted on two counts of driving under the influence with manslaughter, three counts of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury and DUI with damage to property or injury to person.

De la Hoz was sentenced to 12 years behind bars and five years of probation, a sentence the victims’ family has said is not enough.

“The affection and love my kids, Olga, named after my mother, and James Michael will never get,” said Victor Lisabet, the victims’ son, in court. “For that, I will never forgive you.”

