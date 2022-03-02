MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s sentencing day for a man who brutally beat a Metromover rider.

Robert Ribbs has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after beating a 73-year-old man on the Miami Metromover in 2020.

The victim’s son spoke directly to Ribbs in court.

“You destroyed my family. You destroyed my father, my father. You destroyed my memories, my memories, his memories. I don’t have that dad anymore thanks to you,” said Christian Fernandez.

The victim was so badly beaten that he was left with a fractured skull and bleeding in his brain.

The charges against Ribbs include battery and attempted robbery.

