MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to northbound I-95 in the area of State Road 836 around 7:35 a.m., in Miami.

A man was seen walking on the roadway in traffic, Sunday.

Troopers stopped all oncoming traffic and detained the man without further incident.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for a psychological evaluation.

