Man seen on surveillance stealing TV from Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a brazen crook in the act as he broke into a Miami home and took off with a TV.
Miami Police said the late night robbery took place near Grand Avenue and Douglas Road, just before 5 a.m. on Oct. 11.
The homeowner discovered the rear window of the home cracked open, along with a screen found on the floor.
The rear door of the home was also found open.
If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.