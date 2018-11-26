Man seen on surveillance stealing TV from Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a brazen crook in the act as he broke into a Miami home and took off with a TV.

Miami Police said the late night robbery took place near Grand Avenue and Douglas Road, just before 5 a.m. on Oct. 11.

Our detectives are investigating a residential unoccupied burglary that occurred on 10/11/2018., at 3431 Florida Avenue at approximately 4:50 a.m. where an unknown male stole a television. If you have any information, please call us at 305.603.6030. @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/KJp2yu0JrE — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 26, 2018

The homeowner discovered the rear window of the home cracked open, along with a screen found on the floor.

The rear door of the home was also found open.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.