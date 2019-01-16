Man seeks answers after being attacked by intruder at Deerfield Beach rehab center

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is demanding answers after he was brutally beaten at a rehabilitation center.

Antoine Phaneuf’s injuries were extensive, and it left him wondering how the alarming attack could have even happened in the first place.

The 53-year-old was staying at the Pompano Health and Rehabilitation Center in Deerfield Beach when, he said, he was choked as he napped, Saturday afternoon.

Phaneuf said a man managed to get inside the facility to carry out the violent act.

“They just let him in,” he told 7News in an exclusive interview, “signed in to see another patient and came right to my room and attacked me.”

Phaneuf contacted the Broward Sheriff’s Office, and they are now investigating the case and looking for a subject.

“He was looking for another gentleman in the facility that I was friends with,” he said. “Since I was friends, he figured he could get me to pay his debt.”

It doesn’t end there.

On Monday, Phaneuf said, the guy tried to return, but staff didn’t let him in this time.

“He comes so close to getting in,” he said. “I was 15 feet away. My heart was racing.”

Feeling like he’s lost his sense of security, Phaneuf hopes the attacker is caught and cuffed.

“I want him arrested and put away, so he can’t hurt somebody else,” he said.

