Man scales fence, attempts to burglarize 3 vehicles in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a subject that attempted to burglarize three vehicles in a Lauderhill parking lot.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as the man scaled a fence at the Lauderhill Fire Station along Northwest 31st Street and 12th Place, Tuesday morning.

Officials said the man then attempted to break into three vehicles at the station’s secured parking lot but failed.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

