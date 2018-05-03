Man says he damaged cars that reminded him of bullies

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man told investigators he splashed a corrosive chemical on two luxury cars because they reminded him of the vehicles driven by people who bullied him in college.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 37-year-old Scott Stone on Wednesday. He faces two counts of criminal mischief for causing more than $3,000 in damages.

Sheriff’s spokesman Danny Alvarez tells the Tampa Bay Times that Stone is accused of pouring brake cleaner or rust remover onto a 2017 Porsche Macan on April 23. About a week later, Alvarez says Stone spilled a chemical onto a 2015 Mercedes 500 parked outside a theater. Paint peeled on both cars.

Stone told investigators he didn’t know who owned the cars.

He was released from jail on a $4,000 bond. Jail records don’t list a lawyer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.