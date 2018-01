WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been saved at sea after his boat started to sink near West Palm Beach.

The Coast Guard snapped a photo 10 miles off West Palm Beach.

The man was taken to the hospital after he suffered what was believed to be some kind of chemical reaction while at sea.

Crews determined he’d been missing since the middle of January.

