MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man who was saved by a doctor, who jumped into action while passing by, faces a long road to recovery.

“He just saw him on the floor, and he stopped,” said Luisa Campos, the wife of the accident victim.

Her family is eternally grateful when the off-duty doctor performed life-saving measures after a terrible accident on the highway.

“First thing I noticed was that his breathing was very labored, and he was kind of choking. I didn’t know if it was blood or what it was, but I just held his jaw to take the pressure off his airway,” said Dr. Miguel Ribe, who saved the victim. “That was the first thing I did, and after that I just kept talking to him.”

Ribe happened to be driving by, and saw Jorge Reyes on the ground on Interstate 95 and stopped.

“I think he saved his life,” said Campos, speaking in Spanish.

Campos said Ribe’s actions may have saved her husband’s life. The accident happened over the weekend.

Reyes was on a privately owned bus, the only other person on board was the driver. He was standing on a platform at one of the exits, and while on the highway, he fell out and hit his head, suffering a traumatic brain injury.

Reyes is currently on the road to recovery.

“He recognizes me, but he doesn’t remember anything, anything about the accident,” said Campos.

Reyes is doing better but is still having problems with his short-term memory.

“This is so hard because he is a very happy person; he’s always smiling,” said Campos.

Campos hasn’t met Ribe yet but wants to personally thank him for stopping and giving her husband another chance at life.

Ribe had told 7News he wants to know that Reyes is OK.

“Hopefully, one day, I get to see him, meet him, meet his family,” said Ribe.

“He’s an angel,” said Campos.

Reyes’ family said he is very hardworking and provides for his family.

He is currently recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma and will soon need psychical therapy.

Reyes’ family set up a GoFundMe page for anyone who wants to donate to help with their medical expenses.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.