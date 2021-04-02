Man rushed to hospital after shark bite near Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A swimmer had to be rushed back to shore to be taken to the hospital after he was bitten by a shark near Key Biscayne.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers and City of Miami Fire Rescue personnel responded to a light yellow vessel floating off No Name Harbor, Friday night.

“We saw a fire rescue boat flying,” witness Manny Rionda said.

A man was bitten by a shark tonight off Key Biscayne. He was taken to No Name Harbor, then transported to Mercy Hospital. He suffered an 1-inch puncture on his lower leg, according to rescue officials. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/xMAAtlP4UY — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) April 3, 2021

Alden Duffield, who is visiting from Tennessee, witnessed crews rush the 36-year-old man to shore.

“The boats were high-tailing it into this harbor,” he said. “Quite a ruckus because they were traveling at such a high rate of speed. The victim of the shark bite actually getting up, transferring from one boat to another.”

The patient was brought to No Name Harbor’s seawall, next to a packed Boater’s Grill Restaurant.

Key Biscayne Fire Rescue personnel then arrived at the harbor to transport the patient to Mercy Hospital in stable condition.

Fire rescue officials said he was being treated for a 1-inch puncture to his lower leg.

