Man robs SWMD home with woman inside

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who robbed a home in Southwest Miami-Dade while a woman was inside.

The intruder broke into a home near the corner of 143rd Court and 172nd Street, Tuesday.

The thief made off with multiple items, including jewelry and electronics.

An elderly woman was inside the home at the time of the burglary. She was not injured.

If you have any information on this break-in, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

