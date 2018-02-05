FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Fort Lauderdale.

Surveillance cameras captured the man walking into the Regions bank, located off Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Southeast Third Avenue, Feb 2.

The man walked up to the teller and demanded money before taking off.

Customers were present at the time of the robbery, but no injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.