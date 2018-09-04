Man robs Deerfield Beach family, puts gun to 8-month-old’s head

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is living in fear after investigators said a man robbed them and held children, including an 8-month-old, at gunpoint.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives released a sketch of a man accused to have barged into the victims’ Deerfield Beach apartment and pointed a gun at an infant and young child on Aug. 31.

The family moved to South Florida from Honduras about two years ago to their apartment near the 500 block of 44th Street. They told 7News that they were scared out of their beds when they heard odd noises coming from outside. That’s when the father of two opened the front door and the subject burst in around 11:30 p.m.

Detectives said the armed robber threatened the family at gunpoint, demanded cash and at one point, put his gun to the head of an 8-month-old child.

The female victim, who did not want to give her name, told 7News through a translator that the whole situation was very terrifying.

“I feel super traumatized. I’ve never been through something like this,” the mother said. “He said he was going to kill the two kids, he was going to kill the two kids.”

According to the mother, they only had $20 in a wallet, which they handed over. The robber also took an iPhone before fleeing.

The family is said to be OK.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

