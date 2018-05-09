Man riding scooter fatally struck, police search for hit-and-run driver

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man riding a scooter in West Miami-Dade.

The deadly hit-and-run happened along Northwest Seventh Street and 111th Avenue, Monday morning.

According to authorities, 60-year-old Jesus Cruz was hit and killed while riding his scooter.

Police are now looking for that driver behind the wheel.

Officials said another driver witnessed the crime and officials want to track that person down.

If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

