Man reunites with trooper who pushed him out of the way of spinning car

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper had a heartfelt reunion with a man he pushed out of the way of an out-of-control car.

Mithil Patel came face to face with Rony Bottex for the first time since Monday, when the pair were nearly killed by the spinning vehicle.

Bottex was involved in a crash and was talking to Patel on the side of Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach when another car was rear-ended and sent careening their way.

Patel was injured while pushing Bottex out of the way of the car.

Bottex credits Patel with saving his life.

Patel said he doesn’t remember much of what happened, but he said he would do it all over again.

“That’s why I took the oath, to save and protect everybody, even if it means putting my life in danger,” Patel said, “but it’s just instinct comes in the way, so it’s a good thing.”

Patel did suffer some head injuries and will spend more time recovering before going back to work.

