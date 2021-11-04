MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who is responsible for vandalizing across South Beach is back in jail Wednesday.

According to Miami Beach Police, confessed serial Miami Beach vandal Michael Uttard was seen striking the front glass window of the popular Lost Weekend bar and then made a break for it.

Employees of Lost Weekend and good Samaritans chased him down. They were able to grab and return him to the scene of the crime.

According to Uttard’s victims, they said he has vandalized and been arrested multiple times.

“Slash tires, smash windows, key cars and throw bricks through establishments,” said Jo Manning.

“This is a chronic vandal who’s been arrested multiple, multiple times,” said victim Richard Shaugnessy.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle got involved.

“Constant problem,” said Rundle.

Due to Uttard’s previous arrests dating back to May, Rundle said she’s reached out to those who have been affected, including Manning.

“She [Rundle] actually, the first time she called, apologized that the courts had let him go,” said Manning.

Rundle personally called Manning, the condominium president of the historic Drake building on Ocean Drive and 15th Street, an area where more than a dozen cars have been hit by Uttard. It’s also where neighbors said they live in fear.

“Maybe he could severely hurt somebody someday,” said Shaugnessy.

Rundle said now that she’s involved, more stringent conditions and requests will be made to the court that could yield a different result for this habitual defendant now charged with a felony.

“There were some other times where he’s been to the system, but nobody was really paying attention to it,” said Rundle.

Uttard remains locked up and charged with felony criminal mischief.

His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 15.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.