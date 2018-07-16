Man rescues family from burning Hialeah home

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man rushed to his family’s rescue after learning his Hialeah home had caught fire.

The man said he got a call from his girlfriend at around 4 a.m., Monday, when she thought someone was breaking into their house.

Upon his arrival, the man found smoke coming from his house, located along West 53rd Street and 16th Avenue.

Rescue crews quickly responded to the scene and contained the flames.

“Both crews responding to this home, upon arrival they found visible flames and heavy smoke exiting from the front of the structure,” said Hialeah Fire Rescue Chief Raj Belanger.

The man’s grandmother was also inside the home. She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.