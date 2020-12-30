Man rescued after truck plunges into West Miami-Dade canal

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has been rescued from a pickup truck after it crashed into a canal in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash near the southbound Florida Turnpike exit, in the area of Northwest 12th Street and 114th Avenue, at approximately 8:12 p.m., Wednesday.

When first responders arrived on scene, witnesses advised officers a pickup truck landed in the canal.

According to police, the truck landed in the canal as a result of a crash involving at least one other vehicle.

Four divers with MDFR located the victim and pulled him out of the water.

He was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center in unknown condition.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes as the Florida Turnpike exit on Northwest 12th Street remains closed.

Westbound traffic along Northwest 12th Street is also being diverted at 114th Avenue and eastbound traffic is being diverted at 121st Avenue.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.