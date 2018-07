MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a man who flew off his personal watercraft off Miami Beach.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene near 57th Street and Collins Avenue, Monday morning.

The victim was seen clutching his head as he was loaded onto a Miami Beach Ocean Rescue truck.

The extent of his injuries remains unknown.

