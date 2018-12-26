Man rescued after driving Ferrari into Palm Beach Inlet

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A man had to be rescued after he drove his Ferrari into the Palm Beach Inlet.

A passing boater helped the driver out and took him back to shore, Wednesday.

Witnesses were stunned at what they saw.

“This is the first time I see a Ferrari floating across the intercoastal,” a bystander said. “It’s amazing. I want to see them open the door and fish come flying out of the door.”

Officials attached inflatable lift bags to raise it to the surface after it sank 30 feet.

The car was eventually towed back to land.

