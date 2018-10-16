MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a boater after a catamaran capsized near Hobie Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, City of Miami Fire Rescue units and the U.S. Coast Guard scoured the water until they spotted the victim and the vessel near Stiltsville.

Officials said the victim, named Patrick, had rented the vessel. After the catamaran capsized, he was adrift for some time off the Rickenbacker Causeway before he was found.

The boater was hoisted onto a rescue chopper and airlifted to an area near the Miami Seaquarium, and an ambulance took him back to his vehicle.

The victim refused treatment.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.