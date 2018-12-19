Man reportedly shoots roommate as self-defense in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An argument between roommates in Dania Beach escalated to a shooting, leaving one man dead.

Broward Sheriff’s Office responded around 2:30 a.m. to the scene of the shooting near Southwest 28th Avenue and 52nd Street, Wednesday.

According to investigators, Rick Lane said he had to defend himself after 31-year-old Jonathon Miller approached him in the middle of the night.

Lane said Miller pulled a gun on him after Lane refused Miller’s request to take him out for food.

“Walked in my room in the middle of the night with a gun, told me I had to take him out to get something to eat,” said Lane, “and when I refused, he raised a gun up. I had a gun of my own. He lost.”

Lane said he felt threatened enough that he was forced to shoot.

The incident remains under investigation.

