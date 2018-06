PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have safely located a man who went missing after a doctor’s appointment in Pembroke Pines.

Sixty-five-year-old Fito Bouzy of Miramar was found on Friday.

Police said Bouzy was found in good health and reunited with his family.

