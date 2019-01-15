Man removed from Miami court after outburst

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man had to be removed from a Miami courtroom after he had an outburst.

Thirty-eight-year-old Adacia Douglas was at his bond hearing for battery charges when he started shouting.

Douglas accused the judge of not hearing his side of the story.

“You didn’t allow the defense to speak at all,” he told the judge. “You just heard the state argument, and you didn’t allow the defense to bring forth any evidence.”

The outburst led officers to physically remove him from the courtroom.

“I was not in McDonald’s parking lot when I was arrested!” he shouted while being kicked out. “I was on the side street on private property, so how do you get probable cause to arrest me when I wasn’t at McDonald’s.”

The judge set his bond at $5,000.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.