SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man released from the hospital has been booked into jail after, police said, he caused a triple fatal accident.

Rodney Rodriguez, 24, was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and grand theft.

The crash happened at the intersection of Southwest 72nd Street and 92nd Avenue on August 31.

Police said Rodriguez refused to pull over when police tried to stop him.

He crashed into a car killing three people — Karina Diaz, her husband Adalberto and her mother Elena.

