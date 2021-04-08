Man released from hospital after crane touches power line in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was shocked when a crane touched a live power line in Fort Lauderdale has been released from the hospital.

David Falcetto, 52, was released a day after he was injured while standing near the crane.

The incident happened along Southwest Third Avenue and Second Street on Wednesday when the crane’s boom touched power lines, which sparked an electrical explosion.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.