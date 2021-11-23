MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was left injured after a shooting in Miami.

Police responded to the scene near Northeast Second Avenue and 82nd Street, just before 12:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Several evidence markers were placed on the scene where dozens of shots were fired.

Police said the victim was stopped at a stop light in his black Jaguar when he wa shot at.

The car is believed to have been the target and was seen riddled with bullet holes.

The victim was said to be alert when he was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

He has since been released and is recovering at home.

It remains unclear if any arrests have been made.

