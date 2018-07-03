Man recovering in South Florida hospital after losing wife in Bahamas boat explosion

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is recovering in a South Florida hospital after his wife died in a tragic boat explosion in the Bahamas while they were on an anniversary vacation.

The incident took place during a charter boat ride on Saturday.

Officials said the explosion left 11 people hurt and one woman dead.

The deceased woman, identified as Malika Jackson, was out with her husband, Tiran Jackson, who was also badly injured. The couple from Chattanooga, Tennessee, had been celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary.

“As she was getting ready to leave for the trip, she did call me to let me know that they were at the airport and getting ready to leave,” said Malvin Grimes, the victim’s father, “My last text to her was to have a good time.”

The woman’s husband was flown to Broward Health North with severe injuries.

“Traumatic amputation of left ankle with severe damage to the soft tissue, to bones, to arteries and nerves,” said Dr. Igor Nichiporenko.

Tiran also suffered from a broken collarbone and fractured lower back.

Another passenger, 22-year-old Stefanie Schaffer of Vermont, lost part of both her legs.

Chaffer has been in a coma since the accident with a brain injury and has undergone five hours of surgery, including having parts of her legs amputated.

“Stefanie has a long road ahead of her, but we are confident she will overcome because she has the heart of a fighter,” said Schaffer’s family in a statement.

Other victims had to be transported to Clearwater by the Coast Guard.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the owner of the tour boat company offered condolences to the victims.

“We’ve been operating for more than 10 years … We operate in a very safe manner. This is an unfortunate accident … Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims of this event,” said Clayton Patterson Smith.

In addition to trying to heal from his own injuries, Tiran has another reason to try to stay strong.

“Malika’s first words would have been ‘take care of my son,'” said Denise Smith, the victim’s aunt.

Nichiporenko said Tiran made a phone call to his son to explain what happened.

“It’s very tragic,” he said.

