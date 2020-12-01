Man recovering at hospital after fall on board yacht at Davie marina

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is recovering at the hospital after he fell on a yacht at a Davie marina.

7Skyforce hovered over the Bradford Marine Facility, along State Road 84, where the incident occurred, Tuesday.

Officials said a man fell on board the 187-foot vessel.

Paramedics took the patient to Broward Health Medical Center, but the extent of his injuries remains unknown.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.