KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida man is recovering after he was bitten by a shark off Key Biscayne.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the incident occurred near Cape Florida Beach just before 10 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said the 50-year-old victim was in the water when a shark bit him on the wrist.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Officials said his injury is minor.

Witness Eduardo Brats said the incident serves as a reminder of the dangers lurking in the water.

“The water is where they belong, and we are a foreign object on the water, so [swimmers] have to be careful at this time of the year,” he said. “That’s when the sharks come down south.”

FWC officials continue to investigate.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.