FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A father was taken into custody during his protest against Broward County Public Schools’ mask mandate.

Fort Lauderdale Police arrested 50-year-old Dan Bauman Wednesday morning, charging him with aggravated child abuse.

According to police, Bauman was recording on his cellphone as he was walking in to Fort Lauderdale High School with his daughter, Isabel. That’s when he got into an altercation with another student over the recording.

Police said the student tried to take Bauman’s phone, and Bauman “pushed the child by the shoulder and grabbed her hand and twisting her arm in an aggressive manner.”

Bauman and his daughter had previously been denied entry to the school due to the refusal to wear a mask.

“And if they’re against me, that’s fine,” Isabel said. “I mean, they can wear a mask if they want to. My point is I don’t wanna wear one and that is my right.”

“She’s the only kid to stand up and fight this,” Bauman said before his arrest. “I mean, look around you, they’re so indoctrinated.”

For the last several days, Bauman and his daughter have attempted to enter the school without wearing masks, to no avail.

“She has a right to an education. I’m paying for this, our taxes are paying for this,” Bauman said previously.

Even with the demand from some parents and the state to end the mask mandate, the school board is not budging. Wednesday’s attempt ended with Bauman’s arrest.

The school’s principal said he sat down with the family and offered them several options.

Isabel’s classmates disagree with her stance on the mandate.

“Well, it’s very important that not only she is wearing a mask, but that everyone on this campus is wearing a mask because of the high level of infection that the Delta variant is having,” one student said.

Tempers were high at the Broward County Public School Board meeting on Tuesday morning.

The district responded to the Florida Department of Education’s demands that they adhere to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ mask mandate ban.

“We feel the governor is overreaching his authority in this measure,” said Broward County School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood.

Bauman is set to face a judge Thursday morning.

