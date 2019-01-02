Man proposes to girlfriend during dolphin show at Miami Seaquarium

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami resident came up with a unique proposal that required help from some porpoises.

Showtime at the Miami Seaquarium brought students, families and friends together to enjoy a day in Virginia Key during winter break.

But one man had something else up his sleeve.

“She was not expecting this at all,” said Thwin Siss. “I’ve been planning this for months.”

Siss did his homework and planned the perfect start of the new year at the Top Deck Dolphin Show, where the marine animals and trainers were all in on the surprise.

The couple were picked as volunteers and first met Flipper the dolphin, who splashed them with water.

“Oh, my goodness! Flipper, that’s rude!” the trainer said.

Flipper then lent a flipper for the final, unforgettable trick — the best of them all for the couple.

“What does that say?” asked the trainer as she presented the surprise to Lizz Cobb, Siss’ would-be fiancé.

Siss could be seen in the video getting down on one knee as the crowd cheered for the couple.

Loved ones watching the magical moment did not need to hear the “I do” to know her answer.

“I am just so excited to spend the rest of my life with him,” said Cobb.

“People never thought that I would ever get married because I’ve been heartbroken before,” added Siss. “I never thought that it would ever happen, but there’s always the time when you find the right person that makes you change your mind, and she’s that one.”

Siss is originally from South Florida and now lives in Indiana after meeting Cobb there.

The couple have been together for nearly four years.

