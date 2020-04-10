Man pronounced dead following shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died at the hospital following a shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

The shooting happened along the 800 block of Northwest 22nd Road at around 7 p.m., Wednesday.

Surveillance cameras captured two men arriving in a pickup truck, getting out and firing their weapons at the victim, who has been identified as 40-year-old Caleb Fields.

Fields was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators said one of the men may have been wearing a medical mask.

If you have any information on who may have taken Fields’ life, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

