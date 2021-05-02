Man, pregnant woman killed, several injured after 4-vehicle crash in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash in Homestead left two people dead, including a pregnant woman, and several others injured.

The crash happened along Southwest 147th Avenue and Campbell Drive, near Homestead Hospital, just after 10 p.m., Saturday.

A black SUV and a light-colored sedan involved in the crash ended up in the parking lot of a Dairy Queen.

According to Homestead Police, four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Officials said a man and a woman who was eight months pregnant died. Her unborn child did not survive.

Paramedics transported the surviving victims who suffered injuries to area hospitals.

Authorities have not confirmed how many victims were involved in the crash.

Jhon Bien Aime, who witnessed the crash, said it was just chaotic.

“What I do know, a cop went inside of that and said somebody drove 100 miles [per hour],” he said. “I don’t know if it was a guy or a woman. I don’t know but it hit one car then the car got the next one so three cars merged together. That’s all I know.”

Area resident Yoani Garcia said he ran to help the victims when he heard the explosion from his house and saw a car with smoke billowing out of it.

“I kick the glass, and I break the glass with one kick, and we open the door, and we were trying to take the guy out,” he said.

Cellphone video showed first responders as they helped the victims in the aftermath of the crash.

On Sunday morning, 7News cameras captured a downed powerline and debris left behind at the scene.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation, but speed was a possible factor.

