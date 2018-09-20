Man posing as customer robs Palmetto Bay pizza parlor

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man posing as a customer was caught on camera robbing a Palmetto Bay pizza parlor.

Surveillance footage shows the man walking into the restaurant, pulling out a gun from his back pack and demanding cash before taking off.

“It was professionally done,” said Co-Owner Tom Papageorgiou. “He was comfortable and he’s done it before. We got to put an end to it. It’s not safe for the community, it’s not safe for business owners.”

It happened September 15, at Steve’s Pizza, along South Dixie Highway and Wayne Avenue.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward

