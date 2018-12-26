Man poses as homeless man, passes out $100 bills to people who stop to help

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Shoppers looking to help out a man who appeared to be homeless in Plantation were in for a big surprise.

Shoppers headed to the Target near Southwest 82nd Avenue and Third Street may have seen a homeless man in front of the business.

However, the man, Brian Breach, wasn’t actually homeless. Instead, is was all part of a plan.

As a way of giving back, Breach gave a crisp $100 bill to all those who stopped to help him out.

Breach said he woke up a couple days before Christmas and he saw a video online that inspired him to give back.

“Anyone that gave me a dollar, five dollars, anything like that got a hundred dollars in return,” Breach said.

Breach said some people were brought to tears by the kind act.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.